Judge urges action on '100 percent manmade' opioid crisis

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A federal judge on Tuesday set a goal of doing something about the nation's opioid epidemic this year, while noting the drug crisis is "100 percent man-made."
Judge Dan Polster urged participants on all sides of lawsuits against drugmakers and distributors to work toward a common goal of reducing overdose deaths. He said the issue has come to courts because "other branches of government have punted" it.
The judge is overseeing more than 180 lawsuits against drug companies brought by local communities across the country, including those in California, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. Municipalities include San Joaquin County in California; Portsmouth, Ohio; and Huntington, West Virginia.
Polster said the goal must be reining in the amount of painkillers available.
"What we've got to do is dramatically reduce the number of pills that are out there, and make sure that the pills that are out there are being used properly," Polster said during a hearing in his Cleveland courtroom. "Because we all know that a whole lot of them have gone walking, with devastating results."
The judge said he believes everyone from drugmakers to doctors to individuals bear some responsibility for the crisis and haven't done enough to stop it.
The government tallied 63,600 overdose drug deaths in 2016, another record. Most of the deaths involved prescription opioids such as OxyContin or Vicodin or related illicit drugs such as heroin and fentanyl.
The epidemic is the most widespread and deadly drug crisis in the nation's history, and for now shows little sign of abating. Counties in hard-hit Ohio already were recording overdose deaths last year that would put the state above its record 4,050 deaths in 2016.
Hundreds of lawsuits filed by municipal and county governments could end up as part of the consolidated federal case overseen by Polster, but others are not likely to.
Some government bodies, including Ohio and at least nine other states, are suing the industry in state courts. Additionally, most states have joined a multistate investigation of the industry that could end up sparking a settlement or yet more litigation against the industry.
Targets of the lawsuits include drugmakers such as Allergan, Johnson & Johnson, and Purdue Pharma, and the three large drug distribution companies, Amerisource Bergen, Ohio-based Cardinal Health and McKesson. Drug distributors and manufacturers named in these and other lawsuits have said they don't believe litigation is the answer but have pledged to help solve the crisis.
Polster likened the epidemic to the 1918 flu which killed hundreds of thousands of Americans, while pointing out a key difference.
"This is 100 percent man-made," Polster said. "I'm pretty ashamed that this has occurred while I've been around."
___
Associated Press Writer Geoff Mulvihill in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and AP Medical Writer Carla Johnson in Chicago contributed to this report.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.More >>
The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.More >>
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipMore >>
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipMore >>
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaMore >>
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaMore >>
The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.More >>
The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.More >>
President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internetMore >>
President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internetMore >>
Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term electionsMore >>
Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term electionsMore >>
1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $559.7M million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prizeMore >>
1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $559.7M million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prizeMore >>
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstormMore >>
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstormMore >>
This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from treesMore >>
This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from treesMore >>
President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for moreMore >>
President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for moreMore >>
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketMore >>
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketMore >>