Steve Ensminger taking over the Tiger offense

LSU has officially hired Matt Canada's replacement.

The Tigers have promoted Steve Ensminger to the position of offensive coordinator.

He has been at LSU since 2010, serving as the team's tight ends coach and interim offensive coordinator in week four of the 2016 season.

While serving as the interim OC, the Tiger offense averaged 32 points and 464.9 total yards per game.

Before coming to LSU in 2010, Ensminger served as an assistant coach (quarterbacks and tight ends) at Auburn from 2003-2008.

Other stops for Ensminger include Georgia (1991-93), Texas A&M (1994-96) and Clemson (1997-98).

Ensminger played quarterback for the Tigers from 1976-79 and played in three bowl games at LSU.

COACHING EXPERIENCE (Source: LSU)

1982-83 Nicholls State (receivers)

1984-86 McNeese State (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks)

1988-90 Louisiana Tech (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks)

1991-93 Georgia (quarterbacks/passing game coordinator)

1994-96 Texas A&M (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks)

1997-98 Clemson (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks)

2000-02 Central High School (head coach/athletics director)

2002 West Monroe High School (wide receivers)

2003-08 Auburn (quarterbacks, 2003; tight ends 2004-08)

2009 Smiths Station High School (passing game coordinator)

2010-17 LSU (tight ends; offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, 2016; tight ends 2017)

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.