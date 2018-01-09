LSU introduces Steve Ensminger as new offensive coordinator

LSU has officially hired Matt Canada's replacement.

The Tigers promoted Steve Ensminger to the position of offensive coordinator Wednesday. He was officially announced as the new OC during a news conference Thursday at noon.

"He is the best coach to lead the offense in the next few years," head coach Ed Orgeron said.

Orgeron added Ensminger put together one of the leading offenses in Tiger history when he took over as coordinator in 2016.

Ensminger said he is excited to be the new offensive coordinator for LSU and it is a great honor.

He got choked up when he started to talk about playing quarterback in Tiger Stadium for Coach Charlie Mack. He said he looks forward to the opportunity and he has the skills and experience to coach in the SEC.

"I worked all my life to have this opportunity and I look forward to it," Ensminger said.

He added he knows the players and he is the one guy to lead them. He said it is all about trust - him believing in the players and the players believing in him.

Ensminger said he thinks LSU has the talent to compete with teams like Alabama and Georgia. He specifically mentioned depth at the wide receiver position. He said there will be times in the game for three or four wide-out sets.

He even dropped an expletive at one point.

Orgeron said the players are resilient and tough, so they should be able to learn a new offense. He added Ensminger is an excellent coach and will teach them the new offense.

Orgeron said the successful offenses he and Ensminger have been a part of started with protection. He said the offense needs to score points, especially in the red zone.

Orgeron added Ensminger is adaptable and a great game day play caller.

Ensminger has been at LSU since 2010, serving as the team's tight ends coach and interim offensive coordinator in week four of the 2016 season. While serving as the interim OC, the Tiger offense averaged 32 points and 464.9 total yards per game.

Before coming to LSU in 2010, Ensminger served as an assistant coach (quarterbacks and tight ends) at Auburn from 2003-2008. Other stops for Ensminger include Georgia (1991-93), Texas A&M (1994-96) and Clemson (1997-98).

Ensminger played quarterback for the Tigers from 1976-79 and played in three bowl games at LSU.

COACHING EXPERIENCE (Source: LSU)

1982-83 Nicholls State (receivers)

1984-86 McNeese State (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks)

1988-90 Louisiana Tech (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks)

1991-93 Georgia (quarterbacks/passing game coordinator)

1994-96 Texas A&M (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks)

1997-98 Clemson (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks)

2000-02 Central High School (head coach/athletics director)

2002 West Monroe High School (wide receivers)

2003-08 Auburn (quarterbacks, 2003; tight ends 2004-08)

2009 Smiths Station High School (passing game coordinator)

2010-17 LSU (tight ends; offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, 2016; tight ends 2017)

