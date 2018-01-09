EBR Sheriff delivers state of the parish address

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux gave his year-end review at a luncheon Tuesday. One major concern, he said, is the parish prison.

“The old part of the prison houses about half of our population was built in the 60s and it has all kinds of problems. The city-parish cannot fix the problems in there. The newer part was built in the 80s. It's not that it's in such bad, deplorable shape, but it was built more like a dormitory than a prison and security. It's a security risk there. It's only a matter of time. I don't know how it had not happened before now, that the federal government hadn't come in, taken a look at that prison, and shut it down,” said Gautreaux.

Gautreaux spoke at the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon sponsored by Woody Jenkins.

