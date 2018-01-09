Former New Roads mayor set for sentencing hearing

Former New Roads Mayor Robert Myer will be in court Tuesday for a sentencing hearing on a felony charge.

Myer pleaded no contest to malfeasance in office in October. He faces one year of probation. The plead deal allows him to dodge prison time if he pays all court costs and restitution and meets all other requirements. He will not be able to run for mayor again and will have to submit to finger printing.

The felony charges stemmed from allegations that Myer grossly misused a city credit card while in office, charging thousands of dollars for personal use. He was also accused of trading access to a city credit card to the city’s financial director for sexual favors.

Myer appeared before Judge Elizabeth Engolio at the Iberville Parish Court House in Plaquemine on October 19 to enter the plea. He officially resigned at 9 a.m. the next day.

Myer was initially indicted on 10 counts, but the state dismissed the other nine as part of the plea deal.

