Former New Roads mayor sentenced to probation, ordered to pay thousands in fees and restitution

Former New Roads Mayor Robert Myer was in court Tuesday to be sentenced on a felony charge.

Myer was sentenced to one year felony probation and must pay more than $10,000 in fees and restitution. Myer's probation requires he commit no crimes or violate any laws.

After a 9News investigation in 2014, Myer was charged with ten felony counts, including nine malfeasance in office charges and one charge of abuse of office. Lead prosecutor, Tony Clayton, said Myer even bought items for a female coworker in exchange for sexual favors and let her use the city’s credit card for personal purchases.

He pleaded no contest to malfeasance in office in October of 2017 and had to resign from his position as mayor immediately. Myer took a plea deal, allowing him to avoid prison time if he pays all court costs and restitution and meets all other requirements. He will not be able to run for mayor again and will have to submit to finger printing.

“We made the best decision for the City of New Roads to move forward. I feel good about that, my time here as mayor and all the progress that we made,” said Myer.

“It's been tough for him because he believes he was trying to do the best for the city. If you go back and look, the city was in the red when he took over and the city is in the black now. The city has grown leaps and bounds since he has taken over,” said Myer’s attorney, Steve Moore.

Myer appeared before Judge Elizabeth Engolio at the Iberville Parish Court House in Plaquemine on October 19, 2017 to enter the plea. He officially resigned at 9 a.m. the next day.

Myer was initially indicted on ten counts, but the state dismissed nine of them as part of the plea deal.

