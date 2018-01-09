Christie set to deliver his final state of the state address

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, New Jersey. Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a news conference at the Integrity House drug addiction rehabilitation center in Newark, N.J. Christie is set to deliver his final st...

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver his final state of the state address.

The Republican governor will address the Democratic-led Legislature on Tuesday afternoon at the Statehouse.

Christie will be turning over state government control to Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy, who takes office on Jan. 16.

Christie's two terms come to a close after he first won election in 2009 before cruising to re-election in 2013.

Over eight years, Christie oversaw a pension overhaul, secured a multibillion-dollar transportation program financed by a higher gas tax though offset by other cuts and invested millions of dollars in fighting the opioid crisis.

He leaves office with a low approval rating after a failed presidential run and the so-called Bridgegate scandal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.