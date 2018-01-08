Three corrections officers at Angola arrested on numerous drug, sex charges

Three employees at Louisiana State Penitentiary have been arrested on multiple drug and sex offenses, reports the Department of Corrections (DOC).

Since Friday, January 5, detectives arrested two employees for bringing drugs and cell phones into the prison, and arrested a third employee for sexual malfeasance.

On Friday, Amber Sanders, 22, of Gloster, Mississippi reportedly admitted to smuggling contraband into the prison. Investigators reportedly found 1 ounce of mojo, three cell phones, and two chargers in Sanders' possession. Deputies with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office booked Sanders with felony introduction of contraband. She resigned during the investigation. Sanders had been with the prison since July of 2017.

Then on Sunday during a routine employee shakedown, investigators found a large stash of drugs on Keyshawnna Rogers, 24, of Ethel. Detectives found 101 ecstasy pills, 6 grams of cocaine, and 1.1 ounces of THC, as well as a partially hand-rolled cigarette containing synthetic THC. Rogers was booked with felony introduction of contraband. She reportedly admitted to the crime and also resigned from the prison. She had been employed at Angola since May of 2017.

And on Monday, deputies booked Diamond Nicholson, 23, of Natchez, Mississippi, with felony sexual malfeasance. An investigation found Nicholson had sex on several occasions with an inmate. Both reportedly admitted to the allegations. Nicholson had been employed with the prison since December of 2016. She also resigned during the investigation. Matthews has since been placed in administrative segregation for a disciplinary rule violation.

