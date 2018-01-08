What to do if your child has chickenpox

As the opioid epidemic continues to grip the United States, the toll on the littlest victims -- the children of addicts -- is mounting, new research shows.More >>
Have a child with chickenpox? Don't despair. There are a number of things you can do to care for a child with this disease.More >>
While there is no sure way to avoid lung cancer, there are steps you can take to reduce your risk.More >>
When seriously ill hospital patients can't express their wishes about their medical care, decision-making often falls to emotionally drained family members.More >>
Taking folic acid and multivitamins during pregnancy could reduce your child's risk of autism, a new study suggests.More >>
More than half the parents in the United States start feeding their babies solid foods before they're 6 months old -- the age now recommended by health experts, a new study indicates.More >>
A specially prepared baby formula does not protect children with a genetically high risk for type 1 diabetes, according to new research.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.