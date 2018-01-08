Two Catahoula Parish correctional officers arrested for reportedly beating inmate

Two correctional officers in Catahoula Parish have been arrested for reportedly beating an inmate, reports Louisiana State Police.

Charles Ray LeBlanc, 42, of Sicily Island and Ryan Shane Mayo, 27, of Jonesville, were arrested on Monday, January 8. LeBlanc is charged with second degree battery and malfeasance in office, while Mayo is charged with assault, simple battery, and malfeasance in office.

LSP officials say in December of 2017, they receive information from the Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office about the battery of an inmate by a correctional officer. After investigation, warrants were issued for the arrest of the two officers.

The investigation is ongoing.

