FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter weather returns to the South

It is definitely a return to extreme winter weather for southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has now been issued for our immediate area from noon until midnight. A HARD FREEZE WARNING will go into effect at 6 p.m. and a WIND CHILL ADVISORY will go into effect at 9 p.m.

It will be cloudy and cold Tuesday, with a chance for a light "wintry mix" in the afternoon and through the evening hours. Temperatures will basically stay in the 30s.

Overnight, it will be bitterly cold, with a low in the upper teens and WIND CHILLS 10° - 15°. Wednesday, it will be sunny, but still VERY cold. There will be northerly winds up to 15 mph. The high of the day is forecast to only reach the mid/upper 30°s.

Remember ... plan for hard freezes Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Another freeze is possible Friday morning.

PLEASE be careful with the use of space heaters.

