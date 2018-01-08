FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread showers for Father's Day

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Widespread showers and t-storms are in the Father's Day forecast. Most of the day will see scattered coverage, but around lunchtime, showers and t-storms are expected to be most numerous and most heavy.

Here's the bottom line: it won't rain the entire day. But expect measurable rain at some point Sunday. Most areas will average around a very manageable half inch of rain. Some localized spots could pick up as much as 2 to 3 inches, which could lead to some minor flooding of flood-prone, low-lying spots.

Temperatures Sunday will stay in the 80s. It's back to a typical late spring early summer weather pattern for the upcoming work week. Highs will be back into the low 90s with humidity levels staying uncomfortable.

Pop-up showers and t-storms will remain in the scattered category. Most of the rain activity will occur during the afternoon hours.

This trend continues all the way into next weekend.

