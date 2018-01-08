FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up under partly/mostly cloudy skies

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

This has been a very long week in the world of weather, but our forecast IS improving, starting with the fact that there were NO Hard Freeze Warnings and NO Wind Chill Advisories in our viewing area this morning. In fact, under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures at midnight and during the predawn hours "warmed" into the low/mid 30°s.

And, we'll welcome the continuing warm up today under partly/mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon high WELL above freezing, forecast to reach the lower 50°s. Overnight, clouds will linger and temperatures are expected to fall to a "seasonally" mild low of 42°. Tomorrow, there will be a sun/cloud mix and a few isolated light showers are possible, with a high of 66°.

By Sunday, we'll be back in the lower 70°s under partly/mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day. There is a chance of rain showers after midnight in association with a cold front scheduled to arrive late Sunday and into early Monday.

So, it looks as if it may be a wet morning commute Monday (but that's A LOT better than a "frozen" one) with showers likely (80%), but right now, we're not anticipating much (if any) severe weather with the passage of the front. In addition, temperatures behind the front should stay "close to normal" for this time of year, which is very good news, indeed.

