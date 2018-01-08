FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather on the way for weekend

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Significantly warmer weather will be with us through the weekend, with morning lows in the low 60s and highs climbing into the low 80s. We'll also see an increase in cloud cover, but it looks like just about all of us should stay dry.

The warm weather continues into next week, but we'll also see rain chances returning to the forecast. Rain chances of 20 percent or less on Monday and Tuesday will climb to 30 to 40 percent by Wednesday.

Widespread shower and thunderstorm activity is then expected on Thursday in association with our next cold front.

Somewhat cooler weather should return by the end of the week in the wake of that front.

