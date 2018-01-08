FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer than normal, light patchy fog

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

It's another quiet and "warmer than normal" start to your Tuesday morning, with temperatures in the mid/upper 60°. Watch for areas of light patchy fog.

Otherwise, expect a sun/cloud mix Tuesday, with 30% coverage of showers and breezy conditions. Southerly winds will be 10 - 20 mph. It will stay very warm, with a high reaching the mid 80°s.

Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, and again, temperatures will be quite mild, as the low only drops to 68°. Wednesday, clouds will be increasing, leading to 50% coverage of showers/a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 83°.

A cold front is expected to approach the lower Mississippi Valley through Wednesday and then stall to our north on Thursday. That front is likely to linger over or near north Louisiana on Thursday into Friday. Overall, plan for scattered showers Saturday (40% coverage). A front approaching from the northwest is expected to stall Sunday and then lingers near the viewing area through Monday, with additional scattered showers expected.

