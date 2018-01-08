FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer, nice day; 'slight risk' of severe weather overnight

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

So far, it's been a dry and very mild spring morning. The out-the-door temperatures were much warmer than early Monday (and much warmer than the "normal low" of 54° for early April). The "low" Tuesday only dipped to the upper 60°s to the lower 70°s. No umbrellas are necessary in the short term or even later in the afternoon/early evening.

Expect a partly cloudy, warm, and breezy April day. Southerly winds will be 10 - 15 mph and gusty. The high will reach the mid 80°s (the record high for April 3 is 89° and was set in 1908). It will be late Tuesday night and during the pre-dawn hours Wednesday that strong to severe storms are likely. Added to that is the continuing "slight risk" for severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Make sure that you have the WAFB Weather App ready to go (or a NOAA weather radio) and check to be sure that alerts are activated for your device’s app in the event your local area comes under a severe weather threat during the overnight hours.

Right now, it still looks as if the main severe threat will be strong, damaging winds. However, hail and one or two isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out. The low overnight will dip to the mid 50°s.

Wednesday, the forecast will be vastly improved, with clearing skies, northerly winds, and much cooler temperatures. The high will only climb to the upper 60°s.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.