FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer, high possibly reaching lower 50s

Our forecast this morning is MUCH improved. There are NO Hard Freeze Warnings and NO Wind Chill Advisories. In fact, under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures at midnight "warmed" into the low/mid 30°s.

We'll continue to warm-up today under partly cloudy skies and the afternoon high is expected to reach the lower 50°s. Overnight, clouds will linger, giving us a relatively mild low of 42. Tomorrow, there will be a sun/cloud mix, with a few isolated showers possible. The forecast high is 66°.

By Sunday, we'll be back in the lower 70°s. There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers are expected to begin during the evening hours.

A cold front is scheduled to arrive late Sunday into early Monday, with showers likely (70%), but right now, we're not anticipating much (if any) severe weather with the passage of the front. In addition, temperatures behind the front should stay "close to normal" for this time of year, which is very good news.

