FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer, Breezy

The weather across south Louisiana will once again be trending into the warmer than normal direction Friday and through the weekend. This will be all thanks to a return of breezy southerly winds. Winds, primarily during the afternoon, will be sustained 10 - 20 mph over the next several days with gusts as high as the low 30 mph range.

If you have outdoor plans Friday or for the weekend, make sure to secure any loose items. Otherwise, the weather will be pretty much picture perfect through Sunday albeit a little warm. Highs Friday will top out in the upper 70°s under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will sweep in over the weekend, but we remain dry. Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be very comfortable in the low 60°s. A patch or two of fog will be possible early Sunday. Highs will make their way back into the 80°s over the weekend and stay there through the first half of the following work week.

By Monday, a few showers return to the forecast. Most will stay dry through Wednesday as rain chances max out at 20%. A cold front will arrive on Thursday bringing widespread showers and potentially thunderstorms back into the forecast.

