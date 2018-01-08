FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm-up on the way

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Starting Monday we say bye bye to the winter-like temperatures.

Warmer air will begin to work into the area off the Gulf of Mexico resulting in a big time warm up Monday.

Morning lows will still be chilly in the low 50°s, so a jacket is a good idea. You'll be shedding the jackets by the afternoon as highs climb into the 70°s.

We should see some breaks in the clouds Monday with returning sunshine at times.

A weak cold front will push through the area Tuesday morning. The front might squeeze out a shower or two, but the vast majority will remain dry.

The front will cause only one morning to be chilly; that will be Wednesday with lows in the mid to upper 40°s. A modest warming trend will occur to end the week as southerly flow returns.

Enough moisture will be in place Friday afternoon for some sct'd t-showers. The main action looks to arrive Saturday as our next cold front arrives.

The exact timing of the front and rains is still unknown as long range models continue to disagree. Regardless, expect likely rain chances at some point Saturday, but the day shouldn't be a complete washout.

Rainfall totals will be around 1-inch.

The severe weather threat is unclear at this time and will most likely be dependent on when the line of showers and storms arrive. An afternoon arrival would lead to better severe chances.

The front cools us down to end the weekend.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.