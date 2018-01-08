FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, Partly Cloudy

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

It will be a warm end to the weekend. Persistent southerly winds will continue to pump warm moist air off the Gulf of Mexico. Afternoon highs Sunday will reach the low 80°s under partly cloudy skies.

Rain is not in the forecast Sunday or Monday. Winds will be breezy at times primarily during the afternoon with gusts in the upper teens to low 20 mph range. Some patchy fog will be possible for the morning commute Monday. Fog is not expected to become thick or widespread thanks to the wind.

A slight mention of rain will return to the forecast Tuesday as our next cold front slowly approaches the area. The front won't actually move through until Thursday.

It's on Thursday that showers and t-storms will become likely with a threat for some heavy rain and maybe even a few strong to possibly severe t-storms. After the front passes, drier and cooler air will work into the area to end the week and for Easter Sunday weekend.

