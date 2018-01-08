FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, Mainly Dry, Patchy Fog

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

It's a quiet and mild start to your Presidents Day. Watch for areas of patchy fog and morning temperatures in the low/mid 60°s. Expect partly cloudy skies and only a few spotty showers. It will be breezy and very warm, with an afternoon high topping out in the mid 80°s.

Overnight, you will see a few more clouds and patchy fog after midnight, with a low of 65°. Tuesday, it will be warm and breezy, with scattered showers (30° coverage) and a high of 84°.

A cold front approaches the area Wednesday but is expected to stall outside the viewing area. How far outside the viewing area will be significant. The closer the front gets, the better chance for measurable rain. Staying farther to the north means not "as" much rain. The bottom line is it doesn't appear that we have a threat of severe weather right now.

