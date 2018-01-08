FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, Mainly Dry

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

It was certainly a quiet and mild start to your Presidents Day. There were numerous areas of patchy dense fog during the early drive and temperatures no cooler than the lower 60°s.

Expect partly cloudy skies, with only a few spotty showers (10%, maybe 20% coverage). It will be breezy (gusty southerly winds) and very warm, with the afternoon high topping out in the mid 80°s. Overnight, there will be a few more clouds, patchy fog probable after midnight and a low of 65°.

Tuesday will be warm and breezy, along with scattered showers (30% coverage) and a high of 84°. A cold front approaches our viewing area Wednesday but is expected to stall outside our area. How far "outside" will be significant.

The closer the front gets, the better chance for measurable rain. Staying farther to the north means not "as" much rain. The bottom line is people should anticipate, right now, wet weather during the middle part of the week (instead of "high percentages" over the weekend) and it doesn't appear that we have any serious threat of severe weather in the short term.

