FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unseasonably Warm

Once again, a Dense Fog Advisory was our weather headline Friday morning, though, in fact, the fog wasn't as widespread or visibility as limited as it was early Thursday. And, it was another unseasonably warm start.

Temperatures dipped no cooler than the mid/upper 60°s ("normal low" is 45° this time of year) and we're well on the way to a high in the upper 70°s under a sun/cloud mix. A few scattered afternoon showers are possible.

Overnight, the forecast calls for areas of light rain, but only a 30% coverage and a low of 59°. Saturday AND Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers. The "warmer than normal" temperatures will continue, as highs are forecast in the mid/upper 70°s.

Looking ahead to President's Day Monday, it will be partly cloudy and very warm, with a high of 80°. There will only be a 20% coverage of showers. So, generally speaking, we're looking forward to a quiet but a very warm "3-day weekend" ahead.

