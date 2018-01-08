FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tornado Warnings issues for portions of WAFB viewing area

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for portions of Wilkinson & Amite counties. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for the northern potion of the WAFB viewing area.

Additionally, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Lafourche, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge & West Feliciana Parishes until 01:00 a.m. Sunday.

Flash Flood Watch for Amite, Pike & Wilkinson Counties until 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

A REMINDER - ALL types of severe weather will be included in this "threat risk:" damaging winds, pockets of large hail, and the potential for tornadoes.

The First Alert Forecast calls for a squall line to move into the WAFB area from the west during the mid-to-late morning with the most active energy located over metro Baton Rouge by the middle of the day. The storms will continue to push east through the afternoon and move out of the viewing area by the late afternoon to early evening.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the WAFB region under “Slight to Enhanced Risk” for severe storms beginning Saturday at 7:00 am. While damaging thunderstorm winds are the greatest threat with these storms, large hail and a few tornadoes are also in the mix. In fact, the SPC has raised the threat for severe weather by noting a potential for “significant” severe storms much of the eastern and southern portions of the viewing area.The “significant” threat suggests that winds could reach gusts in excess of 75 mph, hail could reach diameters of 2” or more, and tornadoes could attain EF-2 intensities.

Be aware that not every neighborhood will have to deal with severe storms, but in this scenario, severe storms are expected to impact at least a few WAFB neighborhoods during the day.

In addition to the severe storm threat, we are also expecting widespread rain totals of 2” to 3” with locally larger totals for the day.

Fortunately, all of the severe weather action will move through the WAFB region during the daylight hours, with the rain sweeping to the east by sunset if not sooner. Heading to Saturday night, clouds are expected to clear-out to giving way to a sunny start for Sunday.

An “almost cold“ continental air mass will follow behind Saturday’s cold front. Even with the sunshine, Sunday’s highs will only get into the low to mid 60°s for the Red Stick.

The First Alert Forecast for next week is a mainly-dry one with plenty of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday and partly cloudy skies for Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will slowly rebound through the week as well, making for a string of nice spring days.

