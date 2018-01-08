FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday flirts with record high temperatures

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport hit 87° for Thursday’s high, tying the record high for the date and setting another odd record of sorts. It was the first time in any winter (Dec-Jan-Feb) with back-to-back days with highs of 87° (or more). In addition, Thursday marks the ninth consecutive day with highs at or above 80°. That’s not just a record stretch for February, it’s the longest consecutive run ever for the entire winter (Dec-Jan-Feb) for records dating back to the 1890s!

It stayed mainly dry through the afternoon across the WAFB area and that’s going to be the story into the evening and overnight as well. Temperatures will be slow to fall through the night. Once again, some WAFB neighborhoods will not see temperatures dip below the 70s before Friday’s sun-up.

It should be a dry start to Friday for just about everyone in the WAFB viewing area, just be ready for pockets of dense fog for that morning commute.

The WAFB First Alert Forecast calls for yet another day with highs reaching 80° or more for Friday afternoon. Yet there will be one significant difference: much better rain chances into Friday afternoon. Although rain totals will be relatively modest, the WAFB forecast is calling for Friday rain coverage on the order of 60 percent for the WAFB viewing area. In effect, while it won’t amount to much, a majority of WAFB communities can expect at least a little rain during the day.

The latest First Alert Forecast has highs reaching the 80s on Saturday too, although the warmth will be accompanied by scattered afternoon showers and a few rumbles of thunder. In fact, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has all of the WAFB area under a marginal risk for severe weather for Saturday and into early Sunday morning.

A cold front is expected to slide into the lower Mississippi Valley late Saturday into early Sunday morning. The First Alert Outlook calls for showers and thunderstorms likely on Sunday with scattered to numerous showers, plus a few thunderstorms expected into Monday as well as the front stalls near the Louisiana coast.

Sunday’s front will mean an end to the recent run of 80° days, but it will not mean cool than normal weather. The current WAFB forecast for Sunday and Monday keeps daytime highs in the low 70s, still above the norm for late February.

Unfortunately, we just can’t seem to get a stretch of guaranteed rain-free days.

The weekend front is expected to stall and then meander while slowly dissipating. That will keep our weather unsettled through Tuesday and into Wednesday. What’s more, while Tuesday’s highs are expected to be in the 70s, we could be flirting with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° by the middle of next week.

Set rain chances around 40 percent for Tuesday with our extended guidance currently hinting at rain chances on the order of 30 percent for Wednesday and Thursday.

