FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, with light winds

We have no complaints about our quiet and cool mid-March weather. Again, this morning, temperatures are "below normal" for this time of year. Officially, we dropped to 37° at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport (unseasonably cold but, fortunately, not close to the "record low" of 25°, which was set in 1993).

Wednesday, expect more March sunshine, light northerly winds, and a high in the mid 60°s. Overnight, skies will be clear and the air will be cold again, with temps in the mid/upper 30°s.

Thursday, sunny skies return, with southerly winds. It will also be warmer, with a high of 74°. The next mention of rainfall for our viewing area comes overnight Thursday but will be more significant Friday (60% coverage). The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a "marginal risk" for severe weather for southeast Louisiana/southwest Mississippi to be in effect from 6 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m.

Generally speaking, Saturday (St. Patrick's Day) and Sunday will bring a 40% coverage of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, along with "warm" afternoon temperatures in the upper 70°s/lower 80°s.

