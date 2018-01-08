FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, Light Winds, Cool

Live video from WAFB 9News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. Weekdays: 9News This Morning: Early Edition at 4:30am, 9News This Morning at 5:00am, WBXH's Big Xtra Hour at 7:00am, 9News at Noon, 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 10:00pm. Saturday on 9News at 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 10:00pm. Sundays on 9News This Morning at 7:00am, 5:30pm and 10:00pm. When 9News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts, you can even scroll back through in 'DVR' mode to watch. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

There were no concerns about today's "winter weather." We started off on this next-to-the-last-day in January enjoying clear skies during the morning commute and temperatures that generally dropped into the low/mid 30°s. And, because of somewhat brisk winds (at times), we even had a bit of a "wind chill."

In fact, across southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, it "felt like" the mid/upper 20°s. We're looking forward to another late January day with plenty of sunshine, light northeast winds, and somewhat cooler temperatures than yesterday. Our high this afternoon will only top out in the mid 50°s.

Overnight, expect it to be clear and cold. The low is forecast to drop to 34° (another possible light freeze for some outlying communities). Tomorrow, there is still no mention of wet weather. We expect sunny skies, with southerly winds and mild temps. The high will be more seasonal, reaching the mid 60°s.

Our next cold front arrives late Thursday/early Friday. A few scattered showers will return to the forecast as a result (but only 30% - 40% coverage). Temperatures will warm up into the lower 70°s Thursday afternoon, but it will be much cooler Friday, with a high of only 57°.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.