FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, Cool

The day started out clear and very chilly, with temperatures noticeably cooler than Monday. They started out in the upper 30°s to lower 40°s. In fact, for a short period of time Tuesday morning, McComb actually reported a "wind chill" (a "feels like" temperature) of 32°.

Again Tuesday, look forward to plenty of sunshine, but not nearly as breezy (it was downright windy Monday), with light northerly winds and a high topping out in the mid 60°s. Overnight, it will be clear and again, quite chilly, with a low of 39°.

Wednesday will be another good looking late winter day. It will be sunny and pleasant, with a high of 66°. The "potential" for umbrella weather will return to our forecast overnight Thursday and, to wrap up the week, rain coverage will be 40% - 50% during the day Friday.

Over the weekend, hit-and-miss showers will stay in the forecast for both St. Patrick's Day and Sunday (50%). Temperatures will be trending warmer, as well, with daytime highs in the upper 70°s to lower 80°s.

