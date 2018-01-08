FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sun/Cloud Mix

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

It was certainly a mild late March morning, as temperatures started out in the upper 50°s to lower 60°s. Overall, it was a bit warmer than normal for an early morning "low" this time of year. Areas of patchy fog during the early drive were also rather problematic for some neighborhoods.

Otherwise, look for a sun/cloud mix Monday, with perhaps spotty showers by late afternoon (10%) and a daytime high in the low/mid 80°s. Overnight, it will be cloudy with a few isolated showers and a low of 65°. Tuesday, look for more clouds and temps that are still warm. There will be a 20% coverage of showers and a high of 82°.

A slow-moving cold front will move into southeast Louisiana/southwest Mississippi on Thursday, triggering widespread showers/storms. As a result, one or two strong to possibly severe storms could be embedded within a slow-moving line. The exact timing Thursday is still a bit uncertain, but it appears the heavier rainfall/storm possibility will likely occur during the second half of the day.

Looking ahead, once this system moves through, we'll all enjoy a REALLY nice payoff. The forecast for Easter Sunday should be picture perfect with sunny skies and cooler temperatures.

