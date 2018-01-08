FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps expected to get above freezing by lunch

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

It was another extremely cold January morning. Predawn temperatures fell into the upper teens and wind chills were again as low as the single digits. As far as another RECORD LOW was concerned this morning, we were CLOSE but thankfully, we "only" dropped (officially) to 17°. The record for today's date is 16°, set in 1948.

A Hard Freeze Warning stays in effect until 11 a.m. and a Wind Chill Advisory was allowed to expire at 9 a.m. We're expecting another sunny day. By lunchtime, we should be ABOVE freezing. The high today should finally reach the mid 40°s. Overnight, there will be one more Hard Freeze Warning. The low is expected to be in the mid 20°s. By Friday, we're looking forward to partly cloudy skies and an afternoon high of 52°.

By Saturday, we'll see a few more clouds, along with an outside possibility of a spotty afternoon shower or two, but the warming trend continues. The high is forecast in the mid 60°s. It gets even better for Sunday when high temperatures are forecast to push into the lower 70°s. It will feel almost "spring-like" after what we've been through the past few days.

Our next "weather maker" is scheduled to arrive late Sunday/early Monday. A cold front will trigger showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

