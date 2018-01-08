FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain expected for weekend

Live video from WAFB 9News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. Weekdays: 9News This Morning: Early Edition at 4:30am, 9News This Morning at 5:00am, WBXH's Big Xtra Hour at 7:00am, 9News at Noon, 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 10:00pm. Saturday on 9News at 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 10:00pm. Sundays on 9News This Morning at 7:00am, 5:30pm and 10:00pm. When 9News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts, you can even scroll back through in 'DVR' mode to watch. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Most WAFB neighborhoods managed to reach the 70s Thursday afternoon, even with the clouds. As the afternoon progressed, those same clouds were the source of spotty returns on Doppler radar.

A cold front is approaching the area from the northwest and will be stretched across the WAFB area later in the night. Thankfully, it will be a relatively weak front. We do not anticipate any storms and many WAFB neighborhoods will see little or no rain as the front slides by. The First Alert Forecast has the front passing through metro Baton Rouge by or before midnight and reaching the coastal waters by sunrise. Set rain chances for the area at about 40 to 50 percent. If you do get any rain, it’s unlikely to be no more than 0.1".

There could still be a few light sprinkles over the coastal parishes at sunrise, but the rain should be over for just about everybody else before the start of the morning rush. Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid 40s for Baton Rouge, with skies clearing through Friday morning and into midday. However, even with the sunshine, north winds behind the front will keep Friday much cooler than Thursday, with metro area highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Skies will cooperate for the Krewe of Artemis, although it’ll be cool during the parade window, with temperatures on Friday evening in the 40s.

Clouds will be returning late Friday into Saturday. Saturday morning stays mostly dry with Red Stick temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40° at sunrise. Unfortunately, as the day progresses, rain will be increasing. Highs on Saturday afternoon should reach the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances will run from 20 to 40 percent through the afternoon, but rise to 60 percent or more by Saturday evening and into the night.

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale may be lucky enough to get the their afternoon parade completed without significant rain, but the situation doesn’t look very good for Saturday evening’s Krewe of Orion.

All of the WAFB area gets wet between late Saturday and Sunday morning as our next cold front rolls through the region. The weekend cold front, as we’ve been saying for a while now, will be more energetic than the one that pushes through Thursday night and early Friday morning.

We can expect some thunderstorms with the weekend front, although severe weather is not a significant concern at this time. Rain totals over the weekend will typically run on the order of 0.5” to possibly 1” for most WAFB communities. The First Alert Forecast calls for Sunday morning lows in the low to mid 50s with afternoon highs in the upper 60s around metro Baton Rouge. That’s not enough rain to cause problems on area rivers, although it could create a little nuisance standing water by Sunday morning on the roadways.

Sunday’s rain should be winding down as we head into the second half of the day and that could mean that Mid City Gras (parade on North Boulevard on Sunday afternoon) rolls dry for their inaugural parade.

In the extended outlook, sunshine returns on Monday, but it doesn’t last long, as the forecast turns wet again by Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening. Yet another front drops into the lower Mississippi Valley from the north at midweek, keeping the weather unsettled through much of Wednesday.

