FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Significantly Cooler

It was a chilly and dry start to this first Monday in February. Temperatures are significantly cooler than Sunday, dipping into the low/mid 40°s. They are expected to reach an afternoon high of 64°, but under partly cloudy skies.

Overnight, we anticipate the clouds will increase and an isolated shower or two will be possible. The low is forecast to only drop into the lower 50°s. Tuesday, get the umbrellas ready ... again, as rain showers are likely during the morning hours. There will also be rain and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon, with 60% - 70% coverage. The high will reach the lower 70°s.

This latest warm-up with be brief, as a cold front pushes through during the day Wednesday. And, as a result, a line of showers and storms (80% coverage) is expected to form along the cold front. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is not looking at widespread severe weather Wednesday, but one or two storms may produce gusty winds/heavier rainfall for some neighborhoods.

Quiet and dry weather returns again for both Thursday and Friday before, wouldn't you know it, the threat of more rain returns to the forecast both Saturday and Sunday.

