FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Significant warm-up after chilly start

Thursday was our last really chilly out-the-door before morning temperatures warm up significantly. Under clear skies and light winds, we started out with an "official" low of 37°. We even had a "feels like" temperature of 34° shortly before sunrise and there were areas of patchy light frost notable in some outlying parts.

We're looking forward to one more day of sunshine and a bit on the breezy side, with southerly winds 5 - 15 mph. It should warm up later in the day, with a high reaching into the low/mid 70°s.

Overnight, it won't be nearly as chilly (cold) under partly cloudy skies, with a few scattered showers and a low only dropping into the mid 50°s.

Friday, we're back to "umbrella weather" just in time for the weekend with 60% - 70% coverage. There is a "marginal risk" for severe weather and a high Friday of 75°. For the upcoming "last weekend of winter," it will certainly feel "spring-like." The highs will be in the upper 70°s/lower 80°s both Saturday and Sunday, plus there will be a 50% - 60% coverage of showers/storms.

