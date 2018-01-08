FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Significant warm up

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

All that sunshine helped temperatures climb into the low 80s Thursday as Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport flirted with tying the record high for the second day in a row. As we mentioned on Wednesday, we did see a few blips on Doppler radar during the afternoon, but none of them amounted to much.

What little rain that does develop on Thursday afternoon will come to an end in the early evening. Fog could become an issue for the Friday morning commute. Don’t be surprised to see a third consecutive morning with a dense fog advisory in effect. Morning lows around the WAFB area will be in the 60s.

A cold front will be slowly working its way southward through the Bayou State on Friday. That boundary will provide just a little extra lift during the latter half of the day to spark afternoon showers. While we can’t rule out a rumble or two of thunder for the afternoon, we certainly don’t anticipate any strong storms. In fact, rain chances on Friday afternoon will only run around 20 to 30 percent, which means that most WAFB neighborhoods stay dry.

Friday’s front is expected to stall and then linger over the region as a quasi-stationary front through the weekend. That will keep our weekend weather a bit unsettled. Plan for weekend high temperatures for the Capital City area in the mid 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. Set Saturday rain chances at 40 to 50 percent, followed by 30 percent or so for Sunday. Once again, we can’t rule out a couple of thunderstorms over the weekend, but we don’t anticipate any strong or severe weather.

While the First Alert Forecast calls for moderate rain chances for the next three days, most of the WAFB area can expect well under 1” of rain between now and Sunday evening. Although wet, that should not pose any flood concerns. And with just a little good fortune, the weather should cooperate for LSU Tigers baseball, and also Saturday’s Polar Plunge for the Louisiana Special Olympics in Gonzales!

Into next week, temperatures will remain well above normal with highs running in the 70s to near 80° at least into midweek. The current First Alert Forecast calls for a mainly dry Monday, with isolated to scattered showers on Tuesday, and then rain likely from Wednesday into Thursday as our next cold front crosses the state.

