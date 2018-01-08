FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers possible over weekend

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

A weak cold front approaching the area late Friday will provide the chance for showers during the evening. A slight chance for showers will persist overnight as the front stalls just to our north, but we'll also have to monitor the potential for some returning fog. A dense fog advisory has been posted for parts of southeast Louisiana, but does not include Baton Rouge as of late Friday afternoon.

A few showers will remain possible on Saturday with the front lingering nearby. Best chances for seeing any rainfall will likely occur from mid-afternoon into the early evening. With the front remaining just to our north, high temperatures will manage to climb into the upper 70s.

The front should finally sink to our south on Sunday, but it will only result in a very slight reduction in temperatures. Somewhat drier air will filter in behind the front, limiting Sunday's rain chances to 20 percent or less.

A warm and somewhat unsettled pattern continues into next week with good rain chances poised to return by Wednesday and/or Thursday.

