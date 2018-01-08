FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather threat over, lingering rain continues

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

The severe weather threat is over for the local area, but we may not be completely done with the rain.

While most are expected to remain dry through the rest of the weekend, an upper air disturbance looks to move past the area later Saturday. This disturbance is only expected to develop a few scattered rain showers.

Temperatures will be falling through the day Saturday. A definite chill will be in the air, so grab a jacket for your plans this weekend.

It will be downright cold Sunday morning with lows in the upper 30°s to low 40°s. Highs will rebound into the mid 60°s Sunday afternoon.

Another cold front looks to arrive Tuesday morning. This front won't be very strong, so rain chances Monday and Tuesday will remain very low. Temperatures won't see much of a dip. In fact, we will see afternoon highs back into the 80°s by Thursday and Friday.

