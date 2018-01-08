FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather threat is over; temperature drops

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

The threat for severe weather is over for the local area. A strong line of severe thunder storms rolled through the metro area during the early to mid morning hours.

Widespread 2" rainfall totals occurred with some localized spots receiving as much as 4". Showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms will continue off and on through the day keeping a minor flood threat in place for Southeast Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi.

Additional rainfall totals of 1-2" will be possible which could lead to some isolated nuisance flooding of poorly drained, low lying areas. Rains will begin to diminish by this evening.

Temperatures are not expected to move much from the low to mid 60°s. Overnight temperatures will turn chilly. Sunday and Monday mornings will be chilly if not cold in the low to mid 40°s. Temperatures will be comfortably cool Sunday afternoon and very pleasant Monday. Temperatures will trend warmer as we move into the middle of the work/school week.

Highs will return to the 80°s on Wednesday. Late Wednesday into Thursday morning a weak cold front will push into the area. This front may trigger a few isolated AM showers. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures will only see a slight decrease by the end of the week.

