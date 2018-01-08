FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather threat comes to an end, flash flood watch remains

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

The severe weather threat for metro Baton Rouge will continue to subside through the late morning although scattered rains are expected to persist.

As of 10:00 a.m., West and East Baton Rouge parishes were no longer included in the regional TORNADO WATCH although Livingston and Ascension, as well as areas east and south of those two parishes, are still under the WATCH.

Given the progression of the line of strong storms to the east, the National Weather Service will likely continue to trim the WATCH area through the morning and into the afternoon.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the WAFB viewing area.

As of 10:00 a.m., radar estimates were indicating widespread 1" to 2" rain totals around the greater baton Rouge metro area with some locations receiving in excess of 3" through the morning. With the rains subsiding as the storms move east, the local flood threats will decline as well.

While the heaviest activity will be ending for most WAFB neighborhoods by or before mid-day, scattered rains are expected to continue into the afternoon before coming to an end this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will trend cooler over the next few days after the cold front passes.

It will be chilly to start Sunday and Monday. Morning lows will dip into the low to mid 40°s both days. A warming trend will kick in by mid week. Another cold front is set to arrive early Thursday. This front will be weaker and only produce a few isolated showers Thursday morning. The cool down associated with this front won't even be noticeable.

