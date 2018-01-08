FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers, perhaps a few thunderstorms

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

It’s a quiet Monday morning out-the-door. However, a more active weather pattern is expected to start shaping up over the course of the next several days. In the meantime, expect a sun/cloud mix, scattered showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms Monday afternoon, with a 40% coverage and a high of 90°.

Overnight, a few isolated showers will be possible, with a low in the lower 70°s. Tuesday, scattered rain will return, with 40% to 50% coverage and a high around 90°. Looking toward the end of the week and the Memorial Day Holiday weekend, long-range weather models continue to discuss "too wet or not AS wet."

The GFS (American) model trends drier, with a 30% to 50% rain chance. However, the European model is extremely wet, with possibly a total washout and flooding concerns. For now, the forecast will be a blending of the models with scattered/numerous off and on showers expected each day from Saturday through Memorial Day Monday. If you have outdoor plans, it would be a good idea to have a Plan B or "indoor option" available.

