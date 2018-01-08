FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday expected to be wet, then drier conditions for rest of weekend

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Friday starts out a bit milder and mainly dry with temperatures in the mid 50s. Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 70s by afternoon with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms developing, but severe weather is not expected during the day on Friday.

That could change headed into the overnight with the potential for a quick-moving squall line to slide into the region from the north. Damaging winds would likely be the greatest threat, but hail and isolated tornadoes also appear possible.

The worst of the weather should end by or before lunchtime on Saturday, but scattered showers may linger into the afternoon and early evening. It will also be considerably cooler, with daytime temperatures only reaching the low to mid 60s and a healthy northerly breeze adding to the cooling effect.

Drier conditions settle in for Sunday, but clouds will likely linger with highs in the upper 60s. We'll see one more shot of rain on Monday before a decent stretch of drier weather settles in for much of next week.

