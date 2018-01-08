FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rains moving out, as cooler temps settle in

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

As expected, it was a very active scan on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar during the morning commute, as showers and storms steadily (but slowly) moved eastward.

The Storm Prediction Center has "redefined" the specific area of severe weather threat Thursday, but still, a portion of southeast Louisiana/southwest Mississippi remains under a "marginal to slight risk" for severe weather, though, the overall threat is relatively low. We're looking at (generally speaking) light to moderate rainfall through mid-afternoon.

However, some folks may experience locally heavy rainfall (1" - 3" totals quite possible). Temperatures dropped off significantly with the onset of the wet weather (the position of the cold front and winds switched from the south to the north) from the lower 70°s to the lower 60°s and will likely struggle to warm up much later Thursday afternoon.

But, the good news is the fact that once we're done with the Thursday's rain, we're looking forward to dry, pleasant spring weather over the Easter holiday weekend. Your Good Friday forecast will start with a few clouds lingering early in the morning, but then, skies will clear with light northerly winds. It will be quite nice, with a high of 75°. And, it stays nice both Saturday and Easter Sunday. There will be no issues at all. Enjoy mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs topping out in the mid to upper 70°s.

