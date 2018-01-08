FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain this weekend, then sunshine

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Many of us started Friday with rain for that morning commute. That wave of showers and a few rumbles of thunder moved out of the area by mid to late morning, but another wave of broken rains headed into the WAFB area for the afternoon.

This is the pattern we expect for the weekend as well: periods of hit and miss rains in the form of showers and a few thunderstorms with breaks in between. There is unlikely to be any time this weekend when every WAFB neighborhood gets rain all at once, but over the course of the two days, we expect just about everybody to get wet.

We can’t rule out one or two strong thunderstorms for the weekend, but we don’t anticipate any severe weather outbreaks. Expect mild temperatures for both days, with morning starts in the mid 60s and afternoon highs around 80° to the lower 80s. While isolated showers are possible for both mornings, the bulk of the rain for both Saturday and Sunday is expected to fall between midday and the early evening. In most cases, weekend two-day rain totals will come in at 1" or less, so we are not worried about any real flooding issues.

For those of you planning outdoor activities this weekend, just keep your eyes to the skies and have a rain gear/rain cover option. If you’re heading to the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, make sure you’ve got the rain gear with you even if it’s not raining when you walk out the door.

A cold front will sweep across the state on Monday and that means scattered showers and a few thunderstorms for the day. But once that front clears the state and moves east, we set the weather stage for a fine looking remainder of the workweek.

The First Alert Forecast for next Tuesday through next Friday is not only a dry one, but it also calls for plenty of sunshine. Tuesday is the official first day of Spring, the Spring Equinox, and it will be a lovely day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect upper 60s for highs on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures climbing back into the low 70s by next Friday.

In summary, plan to be in and out of the showers with a few rumbles of thunder this weekend and for Monday too, followed by a string of fine spring days for next week.

