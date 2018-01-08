FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returning Thursday night; even wetter weekend expected

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

There’s no complaining about Thursday’s weather. There was plenty of sunshine and temperatures were in the 60s, a very nice day for February. Unfortunately, clouds will be returning Thursday night, and we could even have a couple of sprinkles in the area as early as Friday morning.

Whatever rain might fall early Friday morning will not amount to much and should not be a problem for the commute. Sunrise temperatures for the Red Stick will be in the upper 40s for Friday. Temperatures will climb to around 70°, but the afternoon warm up will be accompanied by scattered showers, with rain chances running 30 to 40 percent for the afternoon and evening. We can’t rule out of rumble or two of thunder, but we do not anticipate an outbreak of storms. That's not the most welcomed forecast for Friday evening’s Krewe of Southdowns, but any rains that fall during the parade are expected to be generally light to moderate.

Sadly, the outlook for the weekend is even wetter. The First Alert Forecast has rain chances posted at 80 percent for both Saturday and Sunday. That could also cause some real problems for local parades.

For Saturday’s Spanish Town parade, on and off rains are expected throughout the day. Fortunately, we do not anticipate an active, stormy weather day, so it appears quite likely that the parade will roll. Therefore, if you are heading downtown for the parade, just be sure to bring the rain gear.

Like Saturday, we are do anticipate all day, continuous rain on Sunday, but we could have a few storms during the afternoon. That could complicate decisions for the Krewe of the Good Friends of the Oaks parade in Port Allen on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m.). Sunday evening’s Krewe of Comogo parade may also have to deal with some rain. Parade organizers for that Plaquemine community parade already considering moving the parade to Monday.

The forecast for next week, including Lundi Gras (Monday), Mardi Gras (Tuesday), and Ash Wednesday/Valentine’s Day, remains rather fuzzy. We recommend you prepare for unsettled weather for all three days, however, at this time, none of those three days look as wet as the weekend.

The bottom line is all indicators are pointing to a damp final five days to close out the 2018 Carnival Season.

