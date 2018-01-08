FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain moving back in for weekend after beautiful spring day

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Once the pre-dawn rains moved east and the morning clouds cleared, Wednesday turned out to be a real spring beauty! Afternoon temperature highs climbed into the 70s for most WAFB communities, the humidity was quite low, and a bit of a spring breeze made for an energizing day.

Skies will stay clear overnight and into Thursday morning, with temperatures falling into the mid 40s for the Red Stick by Thursday’s sunrise. Sunny skies for the first part of the day will give way to fair to partly cloudy skies by Thursday afternoon and evening. Look for a high on Thursday in the low to mid 70s.

Unfortunately, the great spring weather doesn’t last long. The First Alert Forecast has scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on the board for Friday afternoon and evening, making Baton Rouge’s downtown Live After Five a little touch and go. Saturday is shaping up to be a wet day as well. Set rain chances at about 80 percent. A front will move through the state on Saturday serving as the focus for showers and thunderstorms.

Between Friday evening into Saturday evening, most neighborhoods can expect 0.5” to 1.0” of rain. We do not currently anticipate a widespread severe weather event, but one or two strong storms can’t be ruled out, especially during the first half of Saturday.

The action winds down Saturday evening into late Saturday night. Sunday looks to be mainly dry though. That will be the best time to get outdoors over the weekend. High temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will top out in the upper 60s the near 70°.

Scattered rains are back in the First Alert Forecast for Monday, but the weather clears out nicely for Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for highs on all three days in the mid to upper 70s for the Capital region.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.