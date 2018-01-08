FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier weekend ahead, plus hot temps

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Happy Summer Solstice – the first official day of summer, although we've been feeling the summer temps for some time now.

We did see a few passing showers and even a flash or two of lightning for parts of the WAFB area at midday and into the early afternoon, but Thursday afternoon radar trends suggest that most, if not all, of the day’s rains should be gone for the evening commute.

As promised, a run of drier weather days can be expected for Friday and continuing through the entire weekend.

Plan for partly to mostly cloudy skies for Friday’s sunrise, with a muggy daybreak in the low to mid 70s for the Capital area. Skies will become partly cloudy for the afternoon with highs climbing into the low 90s. With our Gulf humidity in place, we can almost never forecast no rain anywhere at this time of year. However, we will get close on Friday with rain chances posted at a mere 10 percent for the afternoon.

Plan for much the same for Saturday and Sunday, with muggy morning starts and sunrise temperatures in the mid 70s for metro Baton Rouge, followed by partly cloudy afternoons with highs in the low 90s. Set rain chances for both days at 20 percent or less. Yes, a majority of WAFB neighborhoods stay dry through the entire weekend!

That means get outdoors this weekend and enjoy the Sportsman’s Paradise! Just be careful in the summer heat and humidity. Heat index readings will flirt with the triple digits for both weekend days and midday sunshine will add to the heat load. Our recommendation: sunscreen, fluids, and occasional breaks from the sun, whether your time outdoors is for work or play.

The First Alert Forecast for next week calls for more 90s with the weather remaining mostly dry for Monday and Tuesday. By midweek, the extended outlook calls for return of scattered mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Everything remains quiet in the tropics according to the experts at the National Hurricane Center.

