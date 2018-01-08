FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain expected ahead of weekend parades

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Saturday won't be a complete washout, but it will be wet especially around or shortly after sunset. Shower activity will begin to pick up in coverage and intensity by mid-afternoon.

Widespread rain is expected during the late afternoon and early evening. A few pockets of heavy rain will be possible, but most will receive less than 1" leading to little to no issue with flooding.

It stays chilly with highs reaching the mid 50°s. Sct'd rains will linger into early Sunday. Dry weather will return by Sunday afternoon with a slow clearing of clouds. Highs Sunday will be warmer reaching the mid 60°s. Bright sunshine returns Monday with pleasant temperatures. The warm up continues on Tuesday as daytime highs make it to the low 70°s.

Our next storm system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. Showers and t-storms will be likely especially late Tuesday into early Wednesday. A possible squall line could develop ahead of a cold front. That line of storms is forecast to move through the area Wednesday. One or two strong storms will be possible within the line of storms.

Saturday afternoon, WAFB area Carnival parades may get lucky and miss out on the rain. On the other hand, Saturday evening’s Krewe of Orion has a pretty good chance of getting damp. In addition, there will be an increasing chance for a few rumbles of thunder as we head into Saturday evening.

While we cannot rule out one or two strong thunderstorms between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning, we do not anticipate a significant stormy weather event. Localized rain totals could possibly approach 2” in spots, but the current guidance leans towards regional rain totals running well under 1” for most WAFB neighborhoods.

In addition, the latest First Alert Forecast calls for a dry and mild Sunday afternoon, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 60s under slowly clearing skies. That is very good news for Mid City Gras’ inaugural parade on North Boulevard.

The region dries out with plenty of sunshine on Monday, but the respite doesn’t last long at all. Rain returns on Tuesday and extends into Wednesday as our next cold front arrives along the Gulf Coast. We could even see a few lingering showers early on Thursday and a return of isolated showers for Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will cool down slightly to end the week. Morning lows could dip into the upper 30°s Thursday. Yet another storm system will begin approaching Friday and is forecast to push through the area next Saturday.

