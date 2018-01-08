FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances to increase through rest of week

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

We spent most of Tuesday in and out of the clouds, but mainly dry across the WAFB area. We could see a spot or two of rain Tuesday evening, but we should stay mainly dry through the night and into the morning as well.

Wednesday’s sunrise opens with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for the Red Stick. We can’t entirely rule out a spotty brief shower or two in the morning, but the morning drive should be mainly dry for just about everyone.

As the day wears on, however, scattered mainly light showers will develop across the region. Set rain chances at 30 to 40 percent for Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will return to the low to mid 80s for Wednesday afternoon. In addition, Wednesday will be even breezier than Tuesday, with south-southeast flow running from 10 to 20 mph sustained. In fact, the persistent SE to SSE flow has prompted the NWS to issue a Flood Advisory for the coastal parishes.

As we go from Wednesday night into Thursday, the focus will be on a cold front advancing from the west and northwest. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has northern and northwestern sections of the WAFB area under a slight risk for strong to severe storms, with the primary threats running from the early morning into the early to mid afternoon. Set rain chances on Thursday at about 90 percent for most of the WAFB area. Given the rains, highs will likely top out in the mid 70s around metro Baton Rouge.

The cold front will be exiting the WAFB region by the late afternoon or early evening, but we will keep isolated showers in the forecast until after sunset. Most WAFB neighborhoods can expect anywhere from 0.5” to 1.0” of rain between late Wednesday and late Thursday, with isolated larger totals. The good news is the region should be able to handle the rain easily without any significant flooding concerns.

At the same time, a second dry cold front will be entering northern Louisiana on Thursday evening and approaching our region from the northwest. The second front will sweep out the last of the humidity. The payoff for Thursday’s rains will begin on Friday and last through Easter Sunday.

Skies will be clearing on Friday after a cool morning start in the mid 50s. You can plan for mainly sunny skies on Friday afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 70s. That should be nearly perfect for Wayne Toups on Friday evening as he kicks off Baton Rouge’s downtown Live After Five Spring series. Saturday will be an absolute beauty, with a cool start near 50° for the Red Stick, followed with an afternoon high in the upper 70s under blue skies and sunshine.

And for Easter Sunday, expect mainly fair skies for the morning, with sunrise temperatures in the mid 50s for the Capital City region, becoming partly cloudy later in the day with highs around 80° or so. Whether it will be sunrise services, morning egg hunts, or just a Sunday BBQ, that will be a superb end to a fine spring weekend!

The current First Alert outlook into next week calls for isolated to scattered afternoon rains for both Monday and Tuesday with highs on both days around 80° or so.

