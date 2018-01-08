FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily rounds of showers, t-storms expected through the weekend

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Daily rounds of showers and t-storms will continue to develop right on through the weekend. In the short term, the combination of daytime heating and an unstable atmosphere will lead to rain chances of 50% to 60% each day through Friday.

And as we've seen in recent days, storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall. Good rain chances will persist into the weekend, but the 9Storm Team has nudged them down slightly as our latest guidance shows the greatest moisture with a tropical disturbance staying to our west.

Nonetheless, rain chances will hover in the 50% to 60% range for Saturday and Sunday, with best chances from the afternoon into the evening. Increased cloud cover by the weekend could keep highs in the upper 80°s instead of the low 90°s for some areas.

