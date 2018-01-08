FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Picture perfect Sunday but a little rain is on the way

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

It was another fabulous March wake-up.

Temperatures were actually quite chilly Sunday morning, starting off in the mid to upper 40°s (exactly where it "should" be for this time of year). No worries regarding your forecast for the rest of today, as we wrap up the first weekend of March.

Expect sunny skies in the morning with a few more clouds this afternoon and an ever-so-slight possibility of a spotty shower (only 10% coverage). The high temperature will be in the mid 70°s.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy – not "so chilly" – with a low in the upper 50°s.

Monday we're looking at a sun/cloud mix and a few umbrellas may be necessary. We could see 40% coverage of showers/storms with a high of 78°. However, in advance of our next cold front, the best rain chances are expected overnight Monday (70% - 80% coverage) into early Tuesday, as the cold front slides southward through SE LA and SW MS.

In its wake, we'll enjoy another round of cooler temperatures for the second half of our week ahead with morning lows that will generally bottom out in the low to mid 40°s and highs topping out only in the low to mid 60°s (Wednesday/Thursday). Unfortunately, the extended outlook points toward the potential for wet weather returning "next" weekend.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.