FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy with mild temps

As expected (and forecast), it was a dry and chilly April morning. It was all quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and temperatures were noticeably cooler than early Wednesday. Most neighborhoods started out in the mid/upper 40°s.

At the Baton Rouge Metro Airport, we "officially" dropped to 44°. It didn't break the record low of 33°, which was set in 1987, but it was certainly 10 degrees below the normal low of 54° for this time of year. Enjoy sunny skies through the remainder of Thursday morning, with a few more clouds during the afternoon hours, light southeast winds, and mild temperatures. The high will end up in the low/mid 70°s.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and not as cool, with a low of 55°, which is much closer to where it "should be" this time of year. For your Friday, scattered showers will return to the forecast. It will be a sun/cloud mix and breezy. There will be a 40% coverage of rain and an afternoon high back in the upper 70°s.

Heading into the first full weekend of April, Saturday is shaping up to be a rather wet and possibly stormy day, starting early in the morning. Rain coverage currently stands at 70% - 80%. Plus, our viewing area (southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi) is now under a "marginal to slight risk" of severe weather from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

